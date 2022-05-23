iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 373.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

