iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.95 Million

Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating) to report sales of $96.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.57 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $358.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.52 million to $610.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ITOS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $660.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,446,138 shares of company stock worth $40,556,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

