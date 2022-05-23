Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Holdings Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

JHG stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

