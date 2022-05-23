Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharos Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOCLF opened at $0.29 on Monday. Pharos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

