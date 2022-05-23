JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price to $62.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.09.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

