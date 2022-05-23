Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) VP Sells $54,315.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $54,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $96.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $137.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -331.18%.

KALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

