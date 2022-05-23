KeyCorp Comments on Commercial Metals’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

NYSE:CMC opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.