Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiromic BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 236.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.