Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $49.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

