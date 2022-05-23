Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lantheus in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Lantheus stock opened at $62.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

