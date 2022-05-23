Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Lessened by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lear by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 10.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,509,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lear by 27,995.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $132.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.42. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $122.67 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.