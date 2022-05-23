Lufax (LU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Lufax has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lufax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of LU stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.02.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LU. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Lufax by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lufax by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lufax by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lufax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.