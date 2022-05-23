Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

MPW stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

