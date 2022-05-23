MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

MGP stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

