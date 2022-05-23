Morgan Stanley Trims Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price to $46.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.09.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after buying an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 958,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.