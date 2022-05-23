NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will announce $123.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $118.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $493.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $501.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $515.53 million, with estimates ranging from $506.60 million to $532.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NBTB opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,854. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 7,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.