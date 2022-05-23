NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Financial Review

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -43.69 Centerra Gold $900.14 million 2.68 -$381.77 million ($1.55) -5.23

NovaGold Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NovaGold Resources and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerra Gold 0 3 4 0 2.57

Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.30%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16% Centerra Gold -47.44% 9.21% 7.04%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats NovaGold Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

