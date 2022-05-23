Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DigitalOcean in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05).

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $42.66 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 over the last three months.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

