Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.85. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock worth $750,760 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

