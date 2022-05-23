Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $197.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

