Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ryder System by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after acquiring an additional 671,489 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,476,000 after buying an additional 197,389 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R opened at $79.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.