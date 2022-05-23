Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,886 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

