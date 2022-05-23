Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Creative Planning increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.