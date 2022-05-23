Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,238 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 132.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,746,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 38.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $106.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $675.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

