Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,656,000 after acquiring an additional 56,268 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

