PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.38% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 494,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 173,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PMT stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.53%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.