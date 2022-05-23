Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 110,100 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.21% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BVN. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,154,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,774,000 after acquiring an additional 631,894 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 715,045 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 93,540 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BVN opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

