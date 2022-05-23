Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 1,121 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in BCE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE opened at $52.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

