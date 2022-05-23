Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 4,450 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $237.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.38 and a 200-day moving average of $249.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $228.00 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

