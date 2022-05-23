Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 4,878 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.20% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

