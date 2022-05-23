Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,583,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CLVT stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

