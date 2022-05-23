Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 63,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of BSY opened at $32.81 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,647,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.