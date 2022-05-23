Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 14,755 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

