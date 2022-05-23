Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 4,079 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

