Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.