Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAAS opened at $22.42 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

