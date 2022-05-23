Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.59% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

HEZU opened at $33.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

