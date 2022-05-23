Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Cameco by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Cameco by 2,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -213.25 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Cameco Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.