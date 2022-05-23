Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 504.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 106,163 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.84.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

