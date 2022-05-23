Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.65 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

SEIC opened at $55.07 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

