Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.68 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 538,440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACB. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

