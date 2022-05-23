Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.70 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $9.93 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

