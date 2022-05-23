Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.84 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,032 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after buying an additional 3,516,647 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,740,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.