Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.85 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 19.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $512.83 on Monday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $499.75 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $563.53 and its 200-day moving average is $629.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

