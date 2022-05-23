Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 611,016 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.10% of Daqo New Energy worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 117.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,911,000 after buying an additional 222,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of DQ opened at $47.46 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com lowered Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.