Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.97 Million Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,851 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.23% of FibroGen worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in FibroGen by 24.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGEN stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

