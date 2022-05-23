Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $118.60 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.