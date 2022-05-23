Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.24 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after acquiring an additional 359,570 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.17.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

