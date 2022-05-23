Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.