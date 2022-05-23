Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Alleghany by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,812,000 after buying an additional 119,228 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,422,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alleghany by 77.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Alleghany by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 196,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $834.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $824.42 and a 200-day moving average of $724.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 EPS.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.